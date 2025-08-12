University Caught in Political Storm Over Elocution Competition

The Savitribai Phule Pune University recently found itself embroiled in controversy after announcing an elocution competition titled 'Voice of Devendra.' The announcement sparked opposition from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), which argued that the university was pushing a hidden political agenda linked to the BJP.

The university clarified that the competition was not organized by its National Social Scheme (NSS) wing but by external entities, including Swarambh Foundation, IFELLOW Foundation, and Nashik Pratishthan. According to NSS coordinator Dr. Sadanand Bhosale, the university merely shared the notification to encourage student participation, without official involvement.

Despite the clarifications, members of the NSUI staged a protest demanding the notification's removal. They claimed the event served as a platform for political propaganda. In response, the university withdrew the notification, distancing itself from the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)