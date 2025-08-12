Left Menu

University Caught in Political Storm Over Elocution Competition

Savitribai Phule Pune University faced backlash from the NSUI, leading to the removal of a competition titled 'Voice of Devendra.' The event was organized by external foundations, not the university, yet perceived to promote a political agenda, prompting protests and the notification's withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Savitribai Phule Pune University recently found itself embroiled in controversy after announcing an elocution competition titled 'Voice of Devendra.' The announcement sparked opposition from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), which argued that the university was pushing a hidden political agenda linked to the BJP.

The university clarified that the competition was not organized by its National Social Scheme (NSS) wing but by external entities, including Swarambh Foundation, IFELLOW Foundation, and Nashik Pratishthan. According to NSS coordinator Dr. Sadanand Bhosale, the university merely shared the notification to encourage student participation, without official involvement.

Despite the clarifications, members of the NSUI staged a protest demanding the notification's removal. They claimed the event served as a platform for political propaganda. In response, the university withdrew the notification, distancing itself from the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

