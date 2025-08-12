Left Menu

SGPC President Criticizes Breakaway Faction's Leadership and Plans Grand 'Nagar Kirtan'

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami criticized Giani Harpreet Singh's remarks on taking over SGPC, emphasizing the need for unity amid challenges. Plans for a grand 'nagar kirtan' to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur were revealed, highlighting SGPC's commitment to Sikh traditions.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami criticized Giani Harpreet Singh's statements about taking control of the SGPC during a press conference on Tuesday. Dhami condemned these remarks as an affront to the institution's dignity, underscoring the importance of serving through Sikh-approved electoral means rather than divisive rhetoric.

The conflict arises from Giani Harpreet Singh's election as president of a breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has sparked concerns about the unity of the Sikh political landscape. Dhami reasserted that only the Shiromani Akali Dal with the original symbol represents the true Panthic party.

Amidst this internal turmoil, Dhami outlined programs to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. An extensive religious procession, or 'nagar kirtan,' will commence from August 21, illustrating the SGPC's dedication to Sikh values and bringing communities together across 20 states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

