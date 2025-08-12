Honoring a Fallen Hero: Air Chief's Tribute in Jhunjhunu

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visited Jhunjhunu to honor the memory of Sergeant Surendra Moga, who lost his life during Pakistani shelling in May. This visit was the Air Chief's first to the district and focused on commemorating the late sergeant from Mehradasi village, Mandawa.

Upon arrival, Air Chief Marshal Singh went directly to the village where he met Moga's family, including his widow Seema Devi, mother Nanu Devi, daughter Vartika, and son Daksh. He expressed his condolences and reassured the family of the IAF's unwavering support.

Singh laid a floral wreath at Moga's photograph and described his sacrifice as invaluable. He confirmed that a battle casualty certificate would be issued soon, a school would be named in Moga's honor, and plans to provide Moga's widow with a government job were nearly finalized.

