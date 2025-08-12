Left Menu

Honoring a Fallen Hero: Air Chief's Tribute in Jhunjhunu

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh made his first visit to Jhunjhunu to pay tribute to Sergeant Surendra Moga, who died in May during Operation Sindoor. Meeting with Moga's family, Singh assured them of the issuance of a battle casualty certificate and a government job for the sergeant's widow.

Jhunjhunu | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:50 IST
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh visited Jhunjhunu to honor the memory of Sergeant Surendra Moga, who lost his life during Pakistani shelling in May. This visit was the Air Chief's first to the district and focused on commemorating the late sergeant from Mehradasi village, Mandawa.

Upon arrival, Air Chief Marshal Singh went directly to the village where he met Moga's family, including his widow Seema Devi, mother Nanu Devi, daughter Vartika, and son Daksh. He expressed his condolences and reassured the family of the IAF's unwavering support.

Singh laid a floral wreath at Moga's photograph and described his sacrifice as invaluable. He confirmed that a battle casualty certificate would be issued soon, a school would be named in Moga's honor, and plans to provide Moga's widow with a government job were nearly finalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

