Surge in Khadi Flag Sales Ahead of Independence Day

The sale of Khadi-made national flags has increased in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, driven by the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Sales have reached Rs 9 lakh, with high demand for various flag sizes. The campaign aims to inspire citizens to display the tricolour and celebrate India's independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-08-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 08:51 IST
Ahead of India's Independence Day celebrations, Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has witnessed a notable surge in the sales of Khadi-made national flags, attributed to the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Khadi Gramodyog Bhandar manager, D V Raut, shared with PTI that this year has already seen an uptick of Rs 1.25 lakh compared to previous figures, totaling sales of Rs 9 lakh.

The campaign, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, has seen enthusiastic participation from both the government and citizens, igniting demand across various flag sizes as the nation prepares to mark its independence.

