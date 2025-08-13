Ollie Palmer, Wrexham's striker, delivered a stunning performance by scoring two goals in stoppage time and converting a crucial penalty in the shootout against Hull, securing a win in the English League Cup.

The Welsh club, under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, was trailing 3-1 when Palmer, who entered as a substitute at the 69th minute, made a remarkable comeback possible.

After three promotions, Wrexham is now competing in the second-tier Championship, gaining international recognition with Palmer playing a significant role despite recent setbacks in his player ranking.

