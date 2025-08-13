Left Menu

Ollie Palmer's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Wrexham to Victory

Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer scored twice in stoppage time and helped secure a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Hull in the English League Cup. Owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham advanced 5-3 after coming back from a 3-1 deficit. The club is experiencing newfound global attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wrexham | Updated: 13-08-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 09:33 IST
Ollie Palmer's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Wrexham to Victory

Ollie Palmer, Wrexham's striker, delivered a stunning performance by scoring two goals in stoppage time and converting a crucial penalty in the shootout against Hull, securing a win in the English League Cup.

The Welsh club, under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, was trailing 3-1 when Palmer, who entered as a substitute at the 69th minute, made a remarkable comeback possible.

After three promotions, Wrexham is now competing in the second-tier Championship, gaining international recognition with Palmer playing a significant role despite recent setbacks in his player ranking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025