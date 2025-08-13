Ollie Palmer's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Wrexham to Victory
Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer scored twice in stoppage time and helped secure a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Hull in the English League Cup. Owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham advanced 5-3 after coming back from a 3-1 deficit. The club is experiencing newfound global attention.
Ollie Palmer, Wrexham's striker, delivered a stunning performance by scoring two goals in stoppage time and converting a crucial penalty in the shootout against Hull, securing a win in the English League Cup.
The Welsh club, under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, was trailing 3-1 when Palmer, who entered as a substitute at the 69th minute, made a remarkable comeback possible.
After three promotions, Wrexham is now competing in the second-tier Championship, gaining international recognition with Palmer playing a significant role despite recent setbacks in his player ranking.
