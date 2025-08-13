Venus Williams: Inspiring Women Barbie Honors a Tennis Legend

Renowned tennis player Venus Williams is set to be honored with a new Barbie doll, part of the dollmaker's Inspiring Women collection. To be released Friday, the doll celebrates Williams' extraordinary achievements both on and off the court.

The doll commemorates Williams' Wimbledon victory in 2007, a historic event that marked the first time a female champion received equal prize money to her male counterparts at a major tournament. Dressed in the iconic outfit she wore during the match, this collectible piece is adorned with a green gem necklace, wristband, racket, and tennis ball.

Retailing at $38, the Venus Williams Barbie follows an earlier release from May 2024 that celebrated nine pioneering female athletes, marking Barbie's 65th anniversary. This new doll further cements Williams' legacy as both a tennis champion and a pay equity advocate.

