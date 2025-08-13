Shah Rukh Khan and Radico Khaitan Mix Tequila Magic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with Radico Khaitan, the maker of "Magic Moments" vodka, to launch a new premium tequila brand named D'YAVOL Añejo. With an investment of $4.56 million, the venture also involves Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath as they expand into this category. Known for high-end spirits like Rampur Indian Single Malt, the brand aims to appeal to sophisticated tastes.

In music news, Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl." The Grammy-winning artist revealed the project during an interview on a podcast with her boyfriend, American football star Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. This announcement adds another highly anticipated release to her illustrious career.

Elsewhere in entertainment, the "Alien" franchise is crafting new lifeforms for its upcoming Disney series, "Alien: Earth." Director Noah Hawley describes this new venture as a twist on survival stories, questioning what it means to be human. Meanwhile, in the sports sector, Paramount has made a groundbreaking move by acquiring U.S. broadcast rights to UFC events for $7.7 billion, setting the stage for significant viewership growth in mixed martial arts.