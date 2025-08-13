Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan and Radico Khaitan Mix Tequila Magic

Radico Khaitan partners with Shah Rukh Khan to launch a premium tequila, marking its entry into the category. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift announces a new album, and the 'Alien' franchise teases new creatures in its TV series. Paramount secures UFC rights in a $7.7 billion deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:27 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Radico Khaitan Mix Tequila Magic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with Radico Khaitan, the maker of "Magic Moments" vodka, to launch a new premium tequila brand named D'YAVOL Añejo. With an investment of $4.56 million, the venture also involves Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath as they expand into this category. Known for high-end spirits like Rampur Indian Single Malt, the brand aims to appeal to sophisticated tastes.

In music news, Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl." The Grammy-winning artist revealed the project during an interview on a podcast with her boyfriend, American football star Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. This announcement adds another highly anticipated release to her illustrious career.

Elsewhere in entertainment, the "Alien" franchise is crafting new lifeforms for its upcoming Disney series, "Alien: Earth." Director Noah Hawley describes this new venture as a twist on survival stories, questioning what it means to be human. Meanwhile, in the sports sector, Paramount has made a groundbreaking move by acquiring U.S. broadcast rights to UFC events for $7.7 billion, setting the stage for significant viewership growth in mixed martial arts.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025