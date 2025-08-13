Notorious Associate Arrested in 2024 Bombing Case Outside Badshah's Nightclub
Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Deepak from Punjab in connection with the 2024 bombings outside clubs owned by singer-rapper Badshah in Chandigarh. Linked to gangster Goldy Brar, Deepak is the latest arrest in an ongoing investigation. Earlier raids resulted in two suspect arrests in Haryana after a police encounter.
The Delhi Police Special Cell has apprehended Deepak, a man from Punjab's Faridkot, linked to the 2024 bombing outside singer-rapper Badshah's nightclub in Chandigarh. The arrest occurred in Delhi and adds another layer to the ongoing probe surrounding the blasts.
The events unfolded on November 26 last year when dual blasts rattled the Seville Bar and Lounge and the De Orra Club in Chandigarh, resulting in damage but no injuries. The explosions, captured on CCTV, showed a suspect hurling a bomb at the venues owned by Badshah.
Responsibility for the attack was claimed by gangster Goldy Brar in an alleged Facebook post, connecting the crime spree to associates of Lawrence Bishnoi. Subsequent investigations led to a significant police operation in Haryana's Hisar district, resulting in the arrest of two individuals following a firefight.
