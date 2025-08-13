Pistachio Power: Transforming Snacking at India's Healthy Snacking Summit

Wonderful® Pistachios made a significant impact at the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit 2025, held in Delhi, by showcasing their contributions as the world's leading grower and processor of pistachios.

Shail Pancholi, spokesperson for California Pistachios in India, emphasized the strategic efforts behind making pistachios the #1 snack nut brand in the U.S., focusing on health, taste, and innovation.

The summit underscored an increasing consumer demand in India for functional, protein-smart snacks, with pistachios being a central player. Other notable speakers included industry leaders who shared insights on future trends in functional snacking.

(With inputs from agencies.)