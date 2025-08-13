Left Menu

Pistachio Power: Transforming Snacking at India's Healthy Snacking Summit

At the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit 2025, Wonderful® Pistachios showcased their leadership in making pistachios a top choice for health-conscious consumers. The event highlighted the growing preference for protein-rich snacks in India, with California Pistachios playing a key role in this healthy snacking trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Wonderful® Pistachios made a significant impact at the Indian Healthy Snacking Summit 2025, held in Delhi, by showcasing their contributions as the world's leading grower and processor of pistachios.

Shail Pancholi, spokesperson for California Pistachios in India, emphasized the strategic efforts behind making pistachios the #1 snack nut brand in the U.S., focusing on health, taste, and innovation.

The summit underscored an increasing consumer demand in India for functional, protein-smart snacks, with pistachios being a central player. Other notable speakers included industry leaders who shared insights on future trends in functional snacking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

