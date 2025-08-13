Krishna Janmashtami Sparks Meat Sale Ban in City
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced a ban on the slaughter of animals and the sale of meat in the city on August 16 to commemorate Krishna Janmashtami. The directive prohibits these activities in slaughterhouses and meat shops as part of the celebration.
According to an official circular released on Wednesday, the BBMP's Joint Director of Animal Husbandry issued a statement regarding the prohibition. The circular clearly stipulates that both animal slaughter in slaughterhouses and the sale of meat in retail outlets are entirely forbidden.
This move comes in a bid to honor the religious significance of Krishna Janmashtami across the city. Authorities anticipate the ban will be respectfully adhered to as the occasion is marked by residents.
