Left Menu

Krishna Janmashtami Sparks Meat Sale Ban in City

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced a ban on the slaughter of animals and the sale of meat in the city on August 16 to commemorate Krishna Janmashtami. The directive prohibits these activities in slaughterhouses and meat shops as part of the celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:52 IST
Krishna Janmashtami Sparks Meat Sale Ban in City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a ban on animal slaughter and meat sales in the city on August 16. This decision coincides with the observance of Krishna Janmashtami.

According to an official circular released on Wednesday, the BBMP's Joint Director of Animal Husbandry issued a statement regarding the prohibition. The circular clearly stipulates that both animal slaughter in slaughterhouses and the sale of meat in retail outlets are entirely forbidden.

This move comes in a bid to honor the religious significance of Krishna Janmashtami across the city. Authorities anticipate the ban will be respectfully adhered to as the occasion is marked by residents.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025