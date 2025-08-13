Krishna Janmashtami Sparks Meat Sale Ban in City

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a ban on animal slaughter and meat sales in the city on August 16. This decision coincides with the observance of Krishna Janmashtami.

According to an official circular released on Wednesday, the BBMP's Joint Director of Animal Husbandry issued a statement regarding the prohibition. The circular clearly stipulates that both animal slaughter in slaughterhouses and the sale of meat in retail outlets are entirely forbidden.

This move comes in a bid to honor the religious significance of Krishna Janmashtami across the city. Authorities anticipate the ban will be respectfully adhered to as the occasion is marked by residents.