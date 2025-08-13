Operation Sindoor: Celebrating India's Decisive Military Action

The 79th Independence Day celebrations in India will prominently feature the success of Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the festivities on August 15 at the Red Fort, highlighting India's military prowess.

The invitation cards for the event, distributed mainly online via the Ministry of Defence's 'Aamantran' website, carry the Operation Sindoor logo along with an image of the iconic Chenab bridge. This move underlines both the military and infrastructural successes that symbolize the rise of 'Naya Bharat.'

Operation Sindoor, India's decisive response to the Pahalgam massacre with precision strikes on terror camps, is a central focus of this year's celebrations. The Chenab bridge, inaugurated by Modi, stands not only as a strategic infrastructure milestone but also as a new tourist attraction, surpassing the Eiffel Tower in height.