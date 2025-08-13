Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Celebrating India's Decisive Military Action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor. Invitation cards for the event feature Operation Sindoor’s logo and the Chenab bridge image, symbolizing national triumphs. India struck nine terror camps on May 7 following an earlier massacre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:39 IST
Operation Sindoor: Celebrating India's Decisive Military Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 79th Independence Day celebrations in India will prominently feature the success of Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the festivities on August 15 at the Red Fort, highlighting India's military prowess.

The invitation cards for the event, distributed mainly online via the Ministry of Defence's 'Aamantran' website, carry the Operation Sindoor logo along with an image of the iconic Chenab bridge. This move underlines both the military and infrastructural successes that symbolize the rise of 'Naya Bharat.'

Operation Sindoor, India's decisive response to the Pahalgam massacre with precision strikes on terror camps, is a central focus of this year's celebrations. The Chenab bridge, inaugurated by Modi, stands not only as a strategic infrastructure milestone but also as a new tourist attraction, surpassing the Eiffel Tower in height.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025