Cleared of Charges: Ekta Kapoor's Web Series Under Scrutiny

Mumbai Police have concluded that there is no criminality in the allegations against Ekta Kapoor and her streaming platform, Alt Balaji, concerning a web series that purportedly disrespected Indian soldiers. The inquiry, ordered by a local court, found no complaints made by any serving armed forces officers.

YouTuber Vikas Pathak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', had accused Kapoor and Alt Balaji of tarnishing the nation's pride by depicting an Indian Army uniform in an objectionable manner. The complaint, however, failed to spur legal action due to the absence of any official grievance from the armed forces.

The police report, submitted earlier this month, indicated that a similar case had already been registered in Madhya Pradesh, rendering a new case unnecessary. Furthermore, it clarified the directors of Balaji Telefilms, Shobha and Jeetendra Kapoor, were incorrectly named as directors of Alt Balaji. Pathak's complaint centered around a scene he discovered in May 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)