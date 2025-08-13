Left Menu

Cleared of Charges: Ekta Kapoor's Web Series Under Scrutiny

Mumbai Police found no criminality in allegations against Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji web series for disrespecting Indian soldiers. A complaint was filed by YouTuber Vikas Pathak, but no official complaint by active-duty officers exists. Court inquiry aligned with a similar case in Madhya Pradesh, absolving Kapoor and her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:27 IST
Cleared of Charges: Ekta Kapoor's Web Series Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have concluded that there is no criminality in the allegations against Ekta Kapoor and her streaming platform, Alt Balaji, concerning a web series that purportedly disrespected Indian soldiers. The inquiry, ordered by a local court, found no complaints made by any serving armed forces officers.

YouTuber Vikas Pathak, also known as 'Hindustani Bhau', had accused Kapoor and Alt Balaji of tarnishing the nation's pride by depicting an Indian Army uniform in an objectionable manner. The complaint, however, failed to spur legal action due to the absence of any official grievance from the armed forces.

The police report, submitted earlier this month, indicated that a similar case had already been registered in Madhya Pradesh, rendering a new case unnecessary. Furthermore, it clarified the directors of Balaji Telefilms, Shobha and Jeetendra Kapoor, were incorrectly named as directors of Alt Balaji. Pathak's complaint centered around a scene he discovered in May 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025