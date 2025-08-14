Tourist Police Initiative to Boost Telangana Tourism Safety
Telangana is set to deploy a Tourist Police force to enhance safety for tourists. The initiative, commencing with 80 officers, will cover major attractions. The effort aligns with World Tourism Day. Cooperation between the Tourism and Police Departments is key, emphasizing security for events and film shootings.
Telangana is gearing up to deploy a new Tourist Police force aimed at bolstering the safety and security of visitors to the state. This significant move was announced by the state's Director General of Police, Jitender, during a coordination meeting held on Wednesday involving both the Telangana Tourism and Police Departments.
According to the official release, the initiative will begin with 80 police personnel assigned to the tourist department in its first phase, aligning its comprehensive implementation with World Tourism Day on September 27. The Tourist Police units will operate across various prominent tourist destinations, including Ananthagiri, Somasila, and Yadagirigutta among others.
The Police Department promises full cooperation to enhance tourism promotion and safety. Standard operating procedures for filming permits and events were also discussed to ensure effective security. Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan emphasized the initiative's potential to attract more domestic and international tourists, ensuring safety in spiritual, medical, and recreational sites.
