War 2: Jr NTR Shines in Thrilling Sequel
The much-awaited film 'War 2', featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, debuts in Indian theatres, captivating audiences with Jr NTR's stellar performance. Fans and critics applaud his portrayal of a national protector. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film anticipates record-breaking success and worldwide viewership.
- Country:
- India
The eagerly anticipated action thriller 'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, made its debut in theaters across India today, generating a wave of excitement among audiences. Fans of Jr NTR, in particular, are celebrating his compelling performance in the film.
Vijayawada NTR Fans District Association president Kavuri Krishna expressed his enthusiasm about the film's release and believes that Jr NTR's portrayal will attract a broad viewership globally. Speaking to ANI, Krishna praised director Ayan Mukerji for his skillful presentation of Jr NTR in a vital role as a protector of India.
Baji, a fervent admirer of Jr. NTR, lauded the actor's action-packed dance and fight scenes, declaring the film a milestone in his career. Another fan, Sunil, shared hopes of Jr NTR making his Hollywood debut, given his dominance in Bollywood with 'War 2'. The movie's success is poised to clash with the release of Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', raising expectations for a competitive box office battle.
ALSO READ
Southern Stars Under Scrutiny: Bollywood's Bet on Controversy
Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood's Global Muse Embraces the Language of Fashion and Film
Alisha Abbas Khan: From Pageants to Bollywood Stardom
Saiyaara: Bollywood's New Romantic Blockbuster Takes Box Office by Storm
Sri Lotus IPO Soars: A Blockbuster Backed by Bollywood and Big Investors