Left Menu

War 2: Jr NTR Shines in Thrilling Sequel

The much-awaited film 'War 2', featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, debuts in Indian theatres, captivating audiences with Jr NTR's stellar performance. Fans and critics applaud his portrayal of a national protector. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film anticipates record-breaking success and worldwide viewership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:44 IST
War 2: Jr NTR Shines in Thrilling Sequel
War 2 poster (Photo: Instagram/@yrf). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The eagerly anticipated action thriller 'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, made its debut in theaters across India today, generating a wave of excitement among audiences. Fans of Jr NTR, in particular, are celebrating his compelling performance in the film.

Vijayawada NTR Fans District Association president Kavuri Krishna expressed his enthusiasm about the film's release and believes that Jr NTR's portrayal will attract a broad viewership globally. Speaking to ANI, Krishna praised director Ayan Mukerji for his skillful presentation of Jr NTR in a vital role as a protector of India.

Baji, a fervent admirer of Jr. NTR, lauded the actor's action-packed dance and fight scenes, declaring the film a milestone in his career. Another fan, Sunil, shared hopes of Jr NTR making his Hollywood debut, given his dominance in Bollywood with 'War 2'. The movie's success is poised to clash with the release of Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', raising expectations for a competitive box office battle.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025