War 2: Jr NTR Shines in Thrilling Sequel

The eagerly anticipated action thriller 'War 2', starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, made its debut in theaters across India today, generating a wave of excitement among audiences. Fans of Jr NTR, in particular, are celebrating his compelling performance in the film.

Vijayawada NTR Fans District Association president Kavuri Krishna expressed his enthusiasm about the film's release and believes that Jr NTR's portrayal will attract a broad viewership globally. Speaking to ANI, Krishna praised director Ayan Mukerji for his skillful presentation of Jr NTR in a vital role as a protector of India.

Baji, a fervent admirer of Jr. NTR, lauded the actor's action-packed dance and fight scenes, declaring the film a milestone in his career. Another fan, Sunil, shared hopes of Jr NTR making his Hollywood debut, given his dominance in Bollywood with 'War 2'. The movie's success is poised to clash with the release of Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', raising expectations for a competitive box office battle.