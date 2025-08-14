Left Menu

Karma Summit Asia 2025: Catalyzing the Future of Corporate Volunteering

The Karma Summit Asia 2025, organized by Goodera in Bengaluru, gathered over 150 companies and 300 CSR leaders to discuss the future of corporate volunteering. The summit highlighted a significant rise in employee participation in India compared to global benchmarks, especially in technology firms. Five new initiatives were announced to broaden the impact.

The Karma Summit Asia 2025, held at Clarks Exotica in Bengaluru, was a milestone event bringing together over 150 companies and 300 CSR leaders. Hosted by Goodera, the summit aimed to reshape the future of corporate volunteering, emphasizing a purpose-driven approach in the business ecosystem.

Abhishek Humbad, Founder and CEO of Goodera, underscored the summit's role as a global platform for collaboration and innovation in employee volunteering. The launch of the VQ India 2025 Report provided insights into ESG disclosures, revealing a 40% higher workforce participation in Indian companies compared to global standards.

The event also saw the introduction of Community Missions, aiming to impact 10 million lives through initiatives such as AI literacy, youth upskilling, and environmental efforts. As the summit concluded, it highlighted the transformative potential of corporate volunteering in fostering a more compassionate and connected workforce globally.

