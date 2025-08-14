Left Menu

Clashes Erupt Over Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Observance in Kerala

Tensions flared in Kerala as the governor's directive for universities to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day led to violent clashes between RSS-affiliated ABVP and CPI(M)-backed SFI at a college. The conflicts escalated with the involvement of the Muslim Students Federation, clashing opinions on the observance day.

Updated: 14-08-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala governor's directive mandating universities to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 has sparked significant unrest. What began as a symbolically charged celebration ended in violence, particularly at a government college, with the ABVP and the rival SFI student group clashing vehemently.

The ABVP initiated the observance by adorning the campus with posters, triggering an influx of SFI activists who opposed the gesture. Visuals on various TV news channels depicted the altercations where posters were torn, leading to chaotic scenes that required police intervention.

Trouble escalated further when Muslim Students Federation members joined the fray, challenging the ABVP's actions. They orchestrated protests against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's directive, fearing it may fuel division. Meanwhile, the state government and the UDF opposition condemned the directive, criticizing it for potentially dividing the community along historical lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

