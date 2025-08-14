Clashes Erupt Over Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Observance in Kerala

The Kerala governor's directive mandating universities to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 has sparked significant unrest. What began as a symbolically charged celebration ended in violence, particularly at a government college, with the ABVP and the rival SFI student group clashing vehemently.

The ABVP initiated the observance by adorning the campus with posters, triggering an influx of SFI activists who opposed the gesture. Visuals on various TV news channels depicted the altercations where posters were torn, leading to chaotic scenes that required police intervention.

Trouble escalated further when Muslim Students Federation members joined the fray, challenging the ABVP's actions. They orchestrated protests against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's directive, fearing it may fuel division. Meanwhile, the state government and the UDF opposition condemned the directive, criticizing it for potentially dividing the community along historical lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)