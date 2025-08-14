Left Menu

Tiranga March: A Sea of Colors at 14,000 Feet

In Tawang district's Chuna, the Army, ITBP, and locals celebrated Independence Day with a 'Tiranga March' at 14,000 feet. Led by Assistant Commissioner Thutan Wangchu, participants carried a 100-meter national flag, embodying national unity and environmental preservation. Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised this display of patriotism and eco-consciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sea of saffron, white, and green unfolded in Tawang's Chuna as the Army, ITBP, and locals marked Independence Day with a 'Tiranga March' at 14,000 feet. The patriotic march was an emblem of unity and nationalism, led by Assistant Commissioner Thutan Wangchu of Thingbu administrative circle.

The event saw soldiers, paramilitary personnel, and residents of Mago and Chuna carry a 100-metre-long national flag through lush Himalayan fields against rugged peaks. The demonstration, praised by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, showcased the 'true spirit of India' in the border region, reinforcing integrity and unity.

Following the march, participants engaged in a 'No Plastic Zone' cleanliness drive to protect the region's fragile ecosystem. This effort aligned with the district administration's campaign to conserve high-altitude biodiversity, underlining the connection between patriotism and ecological responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

