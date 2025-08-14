Rediscovering Jeff Buckley: A Resonant Legacy Unveiled
Filmmaker Amy Berg's documentary, 'It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley,' revisits the life of Jeff Buckley, a singer with a cult following who died prematurely at 30. The film examines Buckley's lasting legacy through rare archives and stories from those closest to him, revealing the pressures of being a young artist.
Jeff Buckley, the enigmatic artist whose ethereal voice in his 1994 album 'Grace' earned him enduring acclaim, is the subject of a new documentary. Nearly three decades after his untimely death by drowning, Buckley's life and legacy continue to captivate audiences, new and old.
In 'It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley,' director Amy Berg explores the enduring impact of Buckley's music, drawing on rare archival material and insights from those who knew him well, including family, former partners, and bandmates. The documentary highlights Buckley's unique sound and his struggles with fame and artistic identity.
Amy Berg, who labored for over a decade to bring this project to fruition, reflects on the challenges of presenting a holistic view of Buckley. By understanding his duality as both myth and man, the film seeks to inspire viewers to find their own creative expressions and reflect on the pressures faced by young artists.
