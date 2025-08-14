Operation Maa: The Journey from Arms to Embrace

In anticipation of India's 78th Independence Day, DocuBay has unveiled the trailer for 'Operation Maa,' a documentary slated for release on August 27. The film explores a transformative initiative in Jammu and Kashmir, encouraging former militants to abandon violence and reunite with their families.

According to the press release, the trailer sheds light on the unwavering bond between a mother and her child, spotlighting personal stories of individuals striving to rebuild their lives. Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, emphasized the documentary's portrayal of freedom, which transcends political boundaries to embrace emotional liberation and second chances.

Samar Khan, Chief Content Officer at DocuBay, expressed pride in documenting a narrative closely tied to both the people of the Valley and the nation's conscience. Inspired by Retired Lieutenant General K.J.S. Dhillon's efforts, 'Operation Maa' aspires to catalyze reconciliation and healing in the conflict-ridden region.

