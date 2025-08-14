Left Menu

MMTC-PAMP Unveils 'Sone Ki Chidiya' Gold Coin Celebrating India's Legacy and Future

MMTC-PAMP launches the 'Sone Ki Chidiya' Gold Coin, a 10-gram limited-edition coin crafted from 99.99% pure gold. The coin symbolizes India's rich cultural heritage and its rise as a global powerhouse. With its unique design, the coin captures India's historic journey and promising future.

MMTC-PAMP Unveils 'Sone Ki Chidiya' Gold Coin Celebrating India's Legacy and Future
MMTC-PAMP has launched the 'Sone Ki Chidiya' Gold Coin, a limited-edition collectible, to commemorate India's illustrious history and future potential. The coin, weighing 10 grams and made from 99.99% pure gold, is designed to reflect India's transformation and growth on the global stage.

The front of the coin features India's outline and a soaring golden bird symbolizing the country's rise. The reverse side showcases the words 'Sone Ki Chidiya' with a flock of birds, representing unity, progress, and limitless possibilities for the nation.

Available through various channels, including exclusive stores, jeweller partners, and online marketplaces, the coin promises both investment value and an emotional connection to India's rich legacy. MMTC-PAMP continues to uphold its reputation, providing the purest precious metals with excellence and precision.

