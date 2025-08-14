Elevating Dahi Handi to the Global Arena: A Cultural Phenomenon in Focus

Thane BJP president Sandeep Lele called for a strategic plan to promote the Dahi Handi festival internationally, stressing that recognition as just an adventure sport is insufficient.

He advocated for the establishment of procedures and regulations to professionalize the event and bring it onto a global platform. Dahi Handi, a festival embedded in Maharashtra's culture, was recently acknowledged as a sporting event.

International involvement is anticipated this year, with participants from Spain, as Sagar Ramesh Ambre announces substantial donations and awards for female teams. Local enthusiasm remains high, with delegations set to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for wider recognition.

