Tropical Storm Podul Wreaks Havoc: Devastation in Southeast Asia
Tropical Storm Podul hit southeastern China, causing heavy rains and evacuations. Hong Kong and Macao faced closures due to flooding. The storm had earlier impacted Taiwan, resulting in one missing person and around 100 injuries. Separate rains in Yunnan and Beijing resulted in fatalities and landslides.
In southeastern China, Tropical Storm Podul has unleashed heavy rains as it made landfall, creating widespread disruptions. The city of Hong Kong was forced to cancel schools, while court proceedings were put on hold due to safety concerns. Macao streets were submerged, prompting authorities to caution residents against staying near the shore.
Podul, initially a typhoon, made its entry in China's Fujian province after passing Taiwan, prompting the evacuation of around 15,000 individuals from vulnerable coastal zones. Despite the scale of evacuation, immediate reports show no fatalities or infrastructure damage in China.
Across the region, Taiwan suffered substantial damage. Around 100 people sustained injuries, and one was reported missing after being swept away by rising waters. Additional incidents in Yunnan province saw landslides claim one life, with three more individuals unaccounted for. Meanwhile, Beijing mourns the loss of a village leader, adding to the region's tragic death toll following continuous rains.
