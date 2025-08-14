Tropical Storm Podul Wreaks Havoc: Devastation in Southeast Asia

In southeastern China, Tropical Storm Podul has unleashed heavy rains as it made landfall, creating widespread disruptions. The city of Hong Kong was forced to cancel schools, while court proceedings were put on hold due to safety concerns. Macao streets were submerged, prompting authorities to caution residents against staying near the shore.

Podul, initially a typhoon, made its entry in China's Fujian province after passing Taiwan, prompting the evacuation of around 15,000 individuals from vulnerable coastal zones. Despite the scale of evacuation, immediate reports show no fatalities or infrastructure damage in China.

Across the region, Taiwan suffered substantial damage. Around 100 people sustained injuries, and one was reported missing after being swept away by rising waters. Additional incidents in Yunnan province saw landslides claim one life, with three more individuals unaccounted for. Meanwhile, Beijing mourns the loss of a village leader, adding to the region's tragic death toll following continuous rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)