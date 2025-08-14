Left Menu

Sikkim's Shravan Kumar Awards: Celebrating Dedication to Elders

The Sikkim government will honor 199 residents with Rs 1 lakh each through the Shravan Kumar Award, recognizing those who take exceptional care of their elderly parents. The award promotes family values and cultural tradition, and will be presented across various districts during Independence Day celebrations.

The Sikkim government has announced the selection of 199 residents to receive the Shravan Kumar Award, each recognized with Rs 1 lakh for their devotion to caring for elderly parents, an official declared on Thursday.

The award, honoring the mythical figure Shravan Kumar known for his filial piety, will be presented to recipients at Independence Day celebrations throughout the state on Friday. This initiative by the Prem Singh Tamang government aims to foster respect for elders and strengthen family values within the community.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will personally honor 22 awardees from Gangtok district at Paljor Stadium, where state-level festivities will take place. Meanwhile, recipients in Pakyong, Soreng, Namchi, Geyzing, and Mangan will be celebrated within their local districts, underscoring the widespread commitment to cultural traditions.

