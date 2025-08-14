Kar Dikha: Revolutionizing Freedom Through Music

RPG Group is redefining the concept of freedom with their new anthem, Kar Dikha. Released on Independence Day, the track emphasizes that azaadi (freedom) is not just a moment in history but a daily duty for all Indians.

Drawing from real-life stories, the music video showcases factory workers, neurodivergent employees, Koli women entrepreneurs, and hip-hop enthusiasts from Worli, each challenging norms and effecting change within their communities.

Produced by Instine and featuring Yeda Anna, Kar Dikha combines contemporary beats with Indian sounds, intended as an action manifesto for young India. It encourages the nation's youth to embrace their responsibility to drive the country forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)