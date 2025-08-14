Left Menu

Nation's Calling: A Veteran's Journey Through War and Governance

The memoir 'Nation's Calling' by B D Mishra relives his six-decade-long service as an Army veteran and Lieutenant Governor. It recounts his participation in major wars with China and Pakistan, counter-insurgency efforts, anti-hijacking missions, and governance roles, demonstrating his lifelong commitment and leadership to the nation.

Ahead of Independence Day, HarperCollins India released the memoir of B D Mishra, 'Nation's Calling: A Life of Chivalry and Commitment'. The book delves into his extensive service as an Army veteran, capturing moments of valiant combat and distinguished leadership during India's 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars.

Mishra's narrative pays tribute to fellow soldiers and citizens committed to the nation, emphasizing leadership as a lifelong pledge of duty. The memoir also includes his role in the pivotal anti-hijacking operation in Amritsar in 1993, offering an inspiring message for young leaders.

With rich anecdotes from his gubernatorial years, 'Nation's Calling' provides readers with a unique glimpse into India's historical military and political landscape, enhancing its appeal as an inspirational read for patriots and aspiring leaders.

