Left Menu

Rajasthan Speaker Reflects on Partition's Painful Legacy

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has characterized the 1947 Partition as a deeply painful event in India's history. Highlighting Rajasthan's role in sheltering displaced people, he emphasized that unity and cultural bonds are essential to peace, urging citizens to reject divisive ideologies and embrace love and respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:53 IST
Rajasthan Speaker Reflects on Partition's Painful Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Thursday expressed that the 1947 Partition remains one of the most agonizing events in India's historical narrative.

He underscored the severe suffering inflicted by displacement, violence, and fragmentation of families, urging that peace is unattainable through hatred and extremism. Devnani praised Rajasthan for providing refuge to displaced populations, illustrating the state's adherence to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Emphasizing a message of unity, he recounted stories from elders about the Partition's grim legacy and called upon citizens to reject divisive ideologies in favor of love, compassion, and mutual respect, ensuring a unified future for upcoming generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025