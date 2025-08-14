Rajasthan Speaker Reflects on Partition's Painful Legacy

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Thursday expressed that the 1947 Partition remains one of the most agonizing events in India's historical narrative.

He underscored the severe suffering inflicted by displacement, violence, and fragmentation of families, urging that peace is unattainable through hatred and extremism. Devnani praised Rajasthan for providing refuge to displaced populations, illustrating the state's adherence to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Emphasizing a message of unity, he recounted stories from elders about the Partition's grim legacy and called upon citizens to reject divisive ideologies in favor of love, compassion, and mutual respect, ensuring a unified future for upcoming generations.

