Omar Abdullah Cancels Independence Day Events

In a move reflecting the somber mood following a recent disaster, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has canceled the 'At Home' tea party and cultural events scheduled for Independence Day.

The decision came after a devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar district resulted in the loss of 38 lives and many others being trapped.

Despite the cancellations, formal Independence Day celebrations will proceed with official events such as speeches and the march past at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)