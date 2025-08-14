Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Cancels Independence Day Events

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah canceled cultural events and a tea party for Independence Day following a deadly cloudburst in Kishtwar district. The disaster claimed 38 lives and left others trapped under debris. Formal events will continue as planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:54 IST
In a move reflecting the somber mood following a recent disaster, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has canceled the 'At Home' tea party and cultural events scheduled for Independence Day.

The decision came after a devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar district resulted in the loss of 38 lives and many others being trapped.

Despite the cancellations, formal Independence Day celebrations will proceed with official events such as speeches and the march past at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

