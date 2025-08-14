Chitrakote Kannada–Chhattisgarhi Sangama: A Cultural Confluence

The Chitrakote Kannada–Chhattisgarhi Sangama, held in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, successfully brought together eminent figures, artists, and citizens from Karnataka for a vibrant cultural and intellectual confluence. The two-day event, taking place on August 9-10, was designed to celebrate the rich linguistic and cultural harmony that exists between the two southern Indian states.

Among the notable guests from Karnataka were Krishna Devaraya, the 19th descendant of the Anegundi Samsthanam and Vijayanagar rulers from the Aravidu dynasty, and the Yakshagana troupe from Sirsi, led by Nirmala Hegde. According to a press release from the Chitrakote Kannada-Chattisgarh Sangam, their presence added a significant historical angle to the cultural exchanges.

Event highlights included visits to the ancient Maa Danteshwari Temple at the Bastar royal palace, culminating in a royal high tea hosted by Maharaja Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo. One of the organisers, Aakash Verma, noted the symbolic importance of these activities in strengthening cross-cultural ties.

