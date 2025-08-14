Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Amma Memorial Construction in Chandrapur

The Archaeological Survey of India has ordered the Chandrapur civic body to halt and demolish the construction of a memorial for BJP MLA Kishor Jorgewar's mother. Opposed by Congress, the project faced legal challenges as it was located on a protected site, against regional regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has intervened in the construction of a memorial for the mother of BJP MLA Kishor Jorgewar, currently underway in Chandrapur. The ASI issued a directive to the local civic body, calling for the project to be dismantled due to legal concerns.

Opposition to the memorial, named 'Amma Memorial,' was spearheaded by Congress representatives who argue the project erases existing historical identity. The opposition highlights that the site is legally protected and falls under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Department, making the construction unlawful.

With mounting pressure, including a formal memorandum from local Congress figures to stop the work, the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation has suspended construction. The civic authorities have been given a seven-day ultimatum by ASI to demolish the site and clear all encroachments.

