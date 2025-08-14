Left Menu

Remembering the Tragedies of Partition: Silent March in Delhi

BJP chief JP Nadda participated in a 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' silent march at Connaught Place, Delhi. The event, attended by other political figures, featured a two-minute silence and candle lighting to honor those affected by the 1947 partition. Millions were displaced and many died during the partition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
BJP chief and Union minister JP Nadda joined the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' silent march at Connaught Place, Delhi, marking the somber occasion on Friday. Alongside Nadda were Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Lt Governor V K Saxena, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, demonstrating unity in remembrance.

The event included a visit to an exhibition at Central Park, where attendees observed a two-minute silence to honor the countless lives impacted by the partition of India in 1947. The march concluded with participants lighting candles, symbolizing both reflection and resolve.

Among the dignitaries present were Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj. The observance of August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost endured during the tumultuous division of the subcontinent.

Latest News

