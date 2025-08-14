Remembering the Tragedies of Partition: Silent March in Delhi

BJP chief and Union minister JP Nadda joined the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' silent march at Connaught Place, Delhi, marking the somber occasion on Friday. Alongside Nadda were Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, Lt Governor V K Saxena, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, demonstrating unity in remembrance.

The event included a visit to an exhibition at Central Park, where attendees observed a two-minute silence to honor the countless lives impacted by the partition of India in 1947. The march concluded with participants lighting candles, symbolizing both reflection and resolve.

Among the dignitaries present were Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and New Delhi Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj. The observance of August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost endured during the tumultuous division of the subcontinent.

(With inputs from agencies.)