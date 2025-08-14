Left Menu

Crisis in the Church: Bishop Faces Allegations and Demand for Removal

A group of 31 clergy from the Northeast Diocese of the Church of North India have called for the removal of Bishop Michael Herenz. They accuse him of divisive leadership and financial mismanagement. Herenz denies the claims, stating that the allegations are unsubstantiated and politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:28 IST
Crisis in the Church: Bishop Faces Allegations and Demand for Removal
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating crisis within the Church of North India, 31 clergy members from the Northeast Diocese have demanded the removal of Bishop Michael Herenz, alleging divisive leadership and administrative negligence. The clergy have reached out to the CNI Synod, urging the appointment of a Moderator's Commissary to stabilize the diocese.

Bishop Herenz faces severe accusations, including financial mismanagement, maladministration, and selling church lands. The clergy argue that these actions have fractured congregations and created widespread distrust within the community. They further claim that Bishop Herenz's policies have caused irreparable harm to both the spiritual and administrative cohesion of the diocese.

In response, Bishop Herenz has dismissed the allegations as baseless, attributing them to discontented former presbyters. He insists that these claims are politically motivated and that the Synod is fully informed about the true state of affairs. As tensions rise, the call for immediate intervention gains urgency to prevent the diocese from disintegrating entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Nuclear and wind power drive long-term economic Growth in BRICS nations

How digital technology, governance and behaviour shape better cities

Explainable AI delivers transparent, high-precision identification of marine microplastics

Financial, supply and hesitancy barriers slow vaccine progress in MENA region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025