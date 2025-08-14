Crisis in the Church: Bishop Faces Allegations and Demand for Removal

In an escalating crisis within the Church of North India, 31 clergy members from the Northeast Diocese have demanded the removal of Bishop Michael Herenz, alleging divisive leadership and administrative negligence. The clergy have reached out to the CNI Synod, urging the appointment of a Moderator's Commissary to stabilize the diocese.

Bishop Herenz faces severe accusations, including financial mismanagement, maladministration, and selling church lands. The clergy argue that these actions have fractured congregations and created widespread distrust within the community. They further claim that Bishop Herenz's policies have caused irreparable harm to both the spiritual and administrative cohesion of the diocese.

In response, Bishop Herenz has dismissed the allegations as baseless, attributing them to discontented former presbyters. He insists that these claims are politically motivated and that the Synod is fully informed about the true state of affairs. As tensions rise, the call for immediate intervention gains urgency to prevent the diocese from disintegrating entirely.

