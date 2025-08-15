Left Menu

Patriotism on Display: Haryana's Tiranga Yatra

Haryana's Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana emphasized India's growth in technology and innovation during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Gurugram. Leading the Tiranga Yatra, he highlighted the importance of collective efforts and discipline to make India the best nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:42 IST
Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana has expressed optimism about India's future during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Gurugram, emphasizing a collective patriotic spirit.

Leading a Tiranga Yatra, Rana stated that India's advancements in technology and innovation are laying the groundwork for becoming the world's top nation by 2047.

Encouraging citizens to focus on discipline and unity, Rana underscored the significance of channeling efforts to elevate the country's standing globally as India approaches its centenary of independence.

