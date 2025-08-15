Patriotism on Display: Haryana's Tiranga Yatra

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana has expressed optimism about India's future during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Gurugram, emphasizing a collective patriotic spirit.

Leading a Tiranga Yatra, Rana stated that India's advancements in technology and innovation are laying the groundwork for becoming the world's top nation by 2047.

Encouraging citizens to focus on discipline and unity, Rana underscored the significance of channeling efforts to elevate the country's standing globally as India approaches its centenary of independence.

