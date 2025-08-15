Valor in Service: Agniveers Make History with First Gallantry Honors
For the first time, two Agniveers from the Indian Army were awarded the prestigious Sena Medal (Gallantry) for their bravery. President Droupadi Murmu approved a total of 127 Gallantry awards ahead of the 79th Independence Day. The recognition marks a significant milestone in the Agnipath recruitment scheme.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented move, two Agniveers from the Indian Army have been honored with a prestigious military award for their courage, a day before India's 79th Independence Day. Agniveer Kulveer Singh of the 7 Sikh Light Infantry and Agniveer Mood Muralinaik of the 851 Light Regiment received the Sena Medal (Gallantry).
The announcement comes as President Droupadi Murmu approved 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards for armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel. Notably, this is the first instance where any Agniveer has received a Gallantry award since the inception of the Agnipath scheme on June 14, 2022.
The scheme facilitates the recruitment of young individuals between 17.5 and 21 years old for a four-year term, with a chance to retain 25% for an additional 15 years. The recognition of Agniveers exemplifies their valor and signifies the impact of the Agnipath initiative on India's military landscape.
ALSO READ
President Murmu's Convocation Circuit: Two-Day Visit to Jharkhand
Appreciate AIIMS Deoghar for sending anti-venom drugs to remote tribal areas through drones: President Murmu in Jharkhand.
Be clinical in diagnosis, be sensitive to people as they see you as God: President Murmu urges doctors at AIIMS Deoghar convocation.
Women suffering from anaemia, children from malnutrition in tribal areas, doctors should contribute to social services: President Murmu.
AIIMS Deoghar should adopt more villages in addition to five, strive to become model: President Murmu at convocation of medical institute.