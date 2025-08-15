Left Menu

Border 2: A Cinematic Salute to the Armed Forces

'Border 2,' directed by Anurag Singh, is set to release on January 22, 2026. The film, a sequel to J P Dutta’s acclaimed 'Border,' stars Sunny Deol as a soldier. It aims to honor the Indian armed forces, premiering during the Republic Day weekend for increased audience engagement.

The makers of 'Border 2' have unveiled the film's first poster to commemorate India's 79th Independence Day, alongside the announcement of its release date: January 22, 2026. The sequel promises to captivate audiences during the Republic Day weekend.

Resuming his role as a seasoned soldier, actor Sunny Deol is set to lead 'Border 2,' which draws inspiration from real events. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, will also feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa.

Producer Bhushan Kumar emphasized the film's emotional significance, describing it as an extension of an important legacy, while director Anurag Singh highlighted the symbolic timing of the announcement, paying homage to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.

