Bengal's Unyielding Spirit: Mamata Banerjee's Fight for Justice

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vows to continue the fight against injustice, invoking the legacy of Bengal's freedom fighters. Her Independence Day message emphasizes unity and the ongoing struggle to uphold citizens' honor. The event featured a parade and colorful tableaux showcasing the state's social welfare programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:23 IST
On Independence Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaffirmed her commitment to battling injustice while upholding the honor of every Indian. She highlighted Bengal's historical resistance against foreign rulers and pledged to continue this legacy of struggle and resilience.

Banerjee extended her greetings, expressing confidence in the people's support as she recalls the remarkable contributions of freedom fighters like Chittaranjan Das, Khudiram Basu, and Prafulla Chaki. Emphasizing Bengal's enduring spirit, she paid tribute to visionaries from the Bengal Renaissance era who reshaped both Bengal and India.

During the events, Banerjee hoisted the national flag at Red Road, where the Independence Day parade was held, involving numerous units of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. The vibrant display included tableaux that highlighted the state government's various social welfare initiatives in a two-hour-long spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

