Preserving India's Linguistic Heritage: The Gyan Bharatam Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a significant step in preserving India's linguistic heritage by introducing the 'Gyan Bharatam' scheme to digitise and safeguard the country's old manuscripts and documents.

Speaking from the historic Red Fort during India's 79th Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi emphasized the nation's vast linguistic diversity, praising the recent conferral of classical language status to Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Pali, and Prakrit.

He underscored the importance of embracing this diversity in the modern 'data era,' presenting it as India's global strength and stressing the need for pride and proactive efforts in language development for future knowledge systems.

