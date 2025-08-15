Preserving India's Linguistic Heritage: The Gyan Bharatam Initiative
The Gyan Bharatam scheme is digitising India's neglected manuscripts and documents to preserve linguistic heritage. Announced by PM Narendra Modi during the 79th Independence Day, the initiative highlights India's linguistic diversity, granting classical language status to several native tongues. Digitisation aims to safeguard knowledge for future generations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a significant step in preserving India's linguistic heritage by introducing the 'Gyan Bharatam' scheme to digitise and safeguard the country's old manuscripts and documents.
Speaking from the historic Red Fort during India's 79th Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi emphasized the nation's vast linguistic diversity, praising the recent conferral of classical language status to Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Pali, and Prakrit.
He underscored the importance of embracing this diversity in the modern 'data era,' presenting it as India's global strength and stressing the need for pride and proactive efforts in language development for future knowledge systems.
