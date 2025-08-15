Left Menu

Preserving India's Linguistic Heritage: The Gyan Bharatam Initiative

The Gyan Bharatam scheme is digitising India's neglected manuscripts and documents to preserve linguistic heritage. Announced by PM Narendra Modi during the 79th Independence Day, the initiative highlights India's linguistic diversity, granting classical language status to several native tongues. Digitisation aims to safeguard knowledge for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:28 IST
Preserving India's Linguistic Heritage: The Gyan Bharatam Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a significant step in preserving India's linguistic heritage by introducing the 'Gyan Bharatam' scheme to digitise and safeguard the country's old manuscripts and documents.

Speaking from the historic Red Fort during India's 79th Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi emphasized the nation's vast linguistic diversity, praising the recent conferral of classical language status to Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Pali, and Prakrit.

He underscored the importance of embracing this diversity in the modern 'data era,' presenting it as India's global strength and stressing the need for pride and proactive efforts in language development for future knowledge systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025