Mrunal Thakur Apologizes Over Resurfaced Interview Comments

Actor Mrunal Thakur apologized for comments made in an old interview about Bipasha Basu's appearance. Thakur expressed regret for not being mindful of her words, clarifying that her intent was never to body-shame anyone. Thakur emphasized her growth in valuing diverse forms of beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:45 IST
Actor Mrunal Thakur has issued an apology following the resurfacing of a video where she made comments about fellow actress Bipasha Basu's appearance. The video clip, from an old interview, attracted attention online, leading Thakur to express regret for her remarks.

Thakur posted a message on Instagram, reflecting on her past conduct. She admitted that as a younger individual, she did not always recognize the impact of her words. "My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview that went too far," she explained.

Thakur further stated that her understanding of beauty has evolved over time, appreciating it in various forms. The controversy emerged as an old video circulated online showing her in a conversation with co-star Arjit Taneja during an interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

