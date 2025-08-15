Rajinikanth Celebrates 50 Years in Cinema Amidst Independence Day Festivities

As India commemorated its 79th Independence Day, actor Rajinikanth used the occasion to acknowledge a personal milestone on Friday, marking 50 years in the film industry. The celebrated figure extended his greetings via social media platform X, expressing gratitude to various personalities.

The 'Thalaiva' thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, BJP State President Nainar Nagendran, and BJP leader K Annamalai. He also appreciated the support from cinema contemporaries, including Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Vairamuthu, and Ilaiyaraaja, along with his fan base.

Rajinikanth's latest film 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, premiered on August 14 and was met with enthusiasm. The release day sparked celebrations, with fans thronging theatres across Chennai, Madurai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, showcasing banners, cutouts, and themed attire in devotion to the cinematic legend.

