Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Embraces Rain at Independence Day Event

Despite relentless rain, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta delivered her maiden Independence Day speech at Chhatrasal Stadium. She praised participants and promised infrastructural and societal improvements, including rejuvenating the Yamuna, launching welfare programs, and establishing shelters for slum residents. Gupta honored soldiers and public dedication amidst the downpour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:46 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Embraces Rain at Independence Day Event
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Despite a persistent downpour, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the crowd during the Independence Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium on Friday. Unfazed by the weather, Gupta interacted with schoolchildren and parade participants, declining an umbrella and sharing her vision for the city's future.

Gupta's address emphasized transparency and dedication, lauding those braving the rain as an act of patriotism. She pledged various initiatives, including revitalizing the Yamuna River and developing world-class infrastructure. She also proposed welfare measures for gig workers and promised permanent housing solutions for slum dwellers.

Throughout the event, rain tested the endurance of participants, some of whom required assistance. Gupta, however, continued to express her gratitude to the 'brave soldiers' and attendees who exemplified strength and commitment in adverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

