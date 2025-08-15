Medals Stolen from Bula Chowdhury's Ancestral Home in West Bengal

In a disheartening turn of events, former champion swimmer Bula Chowdhury reported that her ancestral home in West Bengal's Hooghly district has been the target of a theft. Thieves have managed to steal her treasured medals and mementoes, which are irreplaceable reminders of her illustrious career.

The stolen items include six gold medals she proudly won at the South Asian Federation Games and her prestigious Padma Shri brooch. Surprisingly, the Arjuna Award and the Tenzing Norgay medals were left behind, possibly due to their smaller size, Chowdhury speculated.

The incident marks the third time her Hindmotor residence, under periodic care by her brother, has been burgled. Despite previous police reports, Chowdhury laments the lack of proper investigation. Authorities from the Uttarpara police have begun probing the recent theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)