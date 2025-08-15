Left Menu

Medals Stolen from Bula Chowdhury's Ancestral Home in West Bengal

Former swimmer Bula Chowdhury revealed that thieves had stolen medals and mementoes from her ancestral home in West Bengal. The theft included gold medals from the SAAF Games and her Padma Shri brooch. Despite previous police complaints, the home remains a target for thieves.

Updated: 15-08-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 22:17 IST
  • India

In a disheartening turn of events, former champion swimmer Bula Chowdhury reported that her ancestral home in West Bengal's Hooghly district has been the target of a theft. Thieves have managed to steal her treasured medals and mementoes, which are irreplaceable reminders of her illustrious career.

The stolen items include six gold medals she proudly won at the South Asian Federation Games and her prestigious Padma Shri brooch. Surprisingly, the Arjuna Award and the Tenzing Norgay medals were left behind, possibly due to their smaller size, Chowdhury speculated.

The incident marks the third time her Hindmotor residence, under periodic care by her brother, has been burgled. Despite previous police reports, Chowdhury laments the lack of proper investigation. Authorities from the Uttarpara police have begun probing the recent theft.

