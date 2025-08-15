Tragedy Strikes During Independence Day Celebration at Iconic Site
A wall collapse near Humayun's Tomb on Independence Day resulted in six deaths and four injuries. Eyewitnesses narrowly escaped the incident. Moin Uddin, a victim, was supporting his family back in Bihar. Authorities confirm that the main structure of the tomb remains intact. Rescue operations involved multiple agencies.
Country:
India
In a tragic turn of events, an Independence Day gathering took a disastrous turn when a wall near Humayun's Tomb collapsed, resulting in the death of six individuals and injuring four others.
Some attendees narrowly escaped the disaster, recounting how mere moments separated them from becoming victims themselves. Among the deceased is Moin Uddin, who had been praying at the dargah and was the sole provider for his family, leaving them in a vulnerable position.
Joint efforts by Delhi Police, Fire Service, NDRF, and DDMA led to the rescue of 10-12 trapped individuals. Authorities confirmed the main dome of Humayun's Tomb, a UNESCO Heritage Site, remains unharmed, with damage limited to a smaller, new structure.
