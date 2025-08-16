Left Menu

Independence Day: Honoring Resilience and Partnership

The celebration of India's Independence Day in Pretoria highlighted the shared history and enduring friendship between India and South Africa. Speakers, including South African minister Solly Malatsi, praised India's global leadership in technology and innovation while emphasizing cooperative ties and mutual respect nurtured by iconic leaders like Gandhi and Mandela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-08-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

India's Independence Day celebration in Pretoria was marked by themes of resilience, partnership, and innovation. South African Minister Solly Malatsi, attending as chief guest, praised India's unwavering spirit and its current position as a global leader in technology and innovation.

Malatsi echoed sentiments from High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar, highlighting the shared historical struggles against colonial oppression, championed by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. The enduring friendship is evident through robust cultural and economic ties and collaborative efforts on global platforms such as BRICS and the G20.

The event emphasized the contribution of 1.7 million people of Indian origin in South Africa as a testament to the deep bonds between the nations. Both countries aim to build prosperous societies grounded in equality and dignity, continuing the legacies of their visionary leaders.

