Reopening Kartarpur Corridor: A Path to Healing Partition Wounds

Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, the officiating jathedar of Akal Takht, urges for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of Guru Nanak Dev's 'Jyoti Jot Diwas'. The corridor, an important link for Punjabi devotees, has been shut amid tensions following Operation Sindoor. The Sikh community calls for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 16-08-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 00:41 IST
Kartarpur Corridor
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, officiating jathedar of Akal Takht, called for the urgent reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, enabling devotees to visit the historic Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

The corridor has been closed since May 7 following Operation Sindoor by Indian forces, responding to an attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 casualties. Ahead of Guru Nanak Dev's 'Jyoti Jot Diwas', Gargaj underscores the corridor's significance for the Sikh community.

Originally opened for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the route reunited Punjabis divided since Partition. However, it remains shut amid current Indo-Pak tensions, and the Sikh community is urging the government for its reopening. The corridor embodies a bridge for families separated by historical events.

