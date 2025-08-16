India Celebrates Parsi New Year with Pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed heartfelt greetings to the Parsi community across the nation as they celebrated their New Year on Saturday.

In a statement, he lauded the significant contributions Parsis have made to India, expressing national pride in their longstanding service and achievements.

Modi extended his best wishes, hoping for a year filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health for everyone. 'Navroz Mubarak!' he proclaimed, marking the joyous occasion.