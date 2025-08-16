Left Menu

India Celebrates Parsi New Year with Pride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the Parsi community on their New Year, expressing India's pride in their contributions. He wished happiness, prosperity, and good health to all on the occasion of Navroz Mubarak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed heartfelt greetings to the Parsi community across the nation as they celebrated their New Year on Saturday.

In a statement, he lauded the significant contributions Parsis have made to India, expressing national pride in their longstanding service and achievements.

Modi extended his best wishes, hoping for a year filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health for everyone. 'Navroz Mubarak!' he proclaimed, marking the joyous occasion.

