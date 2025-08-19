Winners Institute Honors Martyrs, Commits to Social Responsibility
Winners Institute Indore has pledged ₹12.44 lakh to the families of martyrs in a significant gesture of gratitude and social responsibility. This initiative, led by founder Aditya Patel, highlights the institute's dedication to the nation's heroes and its role in shaping responsible citizens.
On India's 79th Independence Day, Winners Institute Indore made a moving tribute to soldier families by donating ₹12,44,818 for their welfare. This program signifies their dedication to honor the sacrifices made by the armed forces.
The institute's contribution stemmed from a campaign involving 6,289 students enrolled in the 'Special Calculation Batch,' spearheaded by Aditya Sir. Matching funds from the founder enhanced the impact, doubling the donation to its remarkable total of ₹12.44 lakh.
Aditya Sir's words capture the institute's ethos: 'Supporting soldier families is a responsibility, not charity.' With a history of educational success, Winners Institute, under Aditya Patel's guidance, remains a bastion of patriotism, education, and social duty in Madhya Pradesh.
