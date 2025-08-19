Left Menu

Winners Institute Honors Martyrs, Commits to Social Responsibility

Winners Institute Indore has pledged ₹12.44 lakh to the families of martyrs in a significant gesture of gratitude and social responsibility. This initiative, led by founder Aditya Patel, highlights the institute's dedication to the nation's heroes and its role in shaping responsible citizens.

Updated: 19-08-2025 14:30 IST
On India's 79th Independence Day, Winners Institute Indore made a moving tribute to soldier families by donating ₹12,44,818 for their welfare. This program signifies their dedication to honor the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

The institute's contribution stemmed from a campaign involving 6,289 students enrolled in the 'Special Calculation Batch,' spearheaded by Aditya Sir. Matching funds from the founder enhanced the impact, doubling the donation to its remarkable total of ₹12.44 lakh.

Aditya Sir's words capture the institute's ethos: 'Supporting soldier families is a responsibility, not charity.' With a history of educational success, Winners Institute, under Aditya Patel's guidance, remains a bastion of patriotism, education, and social duty in Madhya Pradesh.

