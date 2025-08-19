Controversy Shadows Dharmasthala: Veerendra Heggade Calls Allegations Baseless
Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Temple, rejects allegations of murder and rape, supporting an SIT probe to reveal the truth. Allegations followed the 2012 Soujanya case. Heggade stresses transparency in trust management and argues for faith in Dharmasthala amid ongoing investigations.
Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of the Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, has categorically dismissed the serious allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and secret burials in Dharmasthala over two decades as unfounded. He welcomed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to uncover the truth.
These allegations have resurfaced following the 2012 case of Soujanya, a 17-year-old student allegedly raped and murdered in the temple town. Heggade emphasized transparency, pointing to the open management of temple trusts and lamented the spread of misinformation on social media that tarnishes the temple's image.
Heggade also highlighted political support across parties for Dharmasthala, refuting claims of a political angle. With faith in the ongoing investigations, he remains confident that once all allegations are thoroughly probed, the truth will restore the temple's reputation.
