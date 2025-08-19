Golden Kalash: A Spiritual Crown for Maharashtra

A magnificent 22-kg golden kalash crafted by Shripad Shankar Nagarkar Jewellers has taken pride of place atop the samadhi temple of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj at Alandi. The installation ceremony, graced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries, marked a significant spiritual event.

The kalash was created from devotees' contributions and was completed in a remarkable six days by a team of artisans. The Nagarkar family was entrusted with this sacred task, viewing it as a blessing from the revered Sant Dnyaneshwar during his 750th birth anniversary year.

Officials highlight the kalash's importance as a symbol of faith and tradition in Maharashtra's spiritual history. The stunning ornament has not only embellished the temple but also reinforced the region's deep cultural and devotional roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)