Revolutionizing Greenery: Urvann's Journey from Consultancy to Cultivation

Sambhav Jain and Akanksha Gupta transitioned from top consulting roles to pioneering a green revolution in India through Urvann. Their initiative, arising from personal passions for gardening, addresses logistical challenges in the traditional plant delivery system. Urvann emphasizes sustainability and speed, promoting inclusivity while reducing plastic waste.

Sambhav Jain and Akanksha Gupta took a leap of faith in 2021, swapping their lucrative consulting careers for a venture in greener pastures. With a shared zeal for gardening, the duo founded Urvann, overcoming skepticism to address significant hurdles in the plant delivery market.

They detected inefficiencies in plant logistics, notably the extensive plastic usage and transit delays impeding plant health. Their solution? Rapid, sustainable deliveries within 24 hours, optimizing both plant condition and environmental impact.

Incorporating inclusivity and sustainability at its core, Urvann has burgeoned from a modest startup to a 200-employee strong firm, boasting plastic-free packaging and an electric vehicle fleet. The brand thrives on nurturing a community, embodying its motto 'Zero wastage, zero compromise.'

