Monsoon Marvels: MeghMalhar - A National Photography Contest 2025

MeghMalhar: A Tribute to Rain & Rhythm is a national photography contest inviting photographers across India to capture the monsoon's multifaceted impact. Hosted by MAHE, the contest offers Rs. 50,000 in cash prizes and includes a special category for MAHE students. The exhibition opens at KK Hebbar Gallery in September 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence, has announced MeghMalhar: A Tribute to Rain & Rhythm, a national photography contest exploring the profound impact of India's monsoon.

Participants can submit entries capturing dramatic landscapes, cultural celebrations, and personal stories until August 31, 2025. Winners will be featured in an exhibition at KK Hebbar Gallery with prizes up to Rs. 50,000 awarded.

This initiative, supported by Youth Photographic Society Bengaluru and several cultural institutions, aims to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage and encourage artistic excellence.

