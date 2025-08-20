Monsoon Marvels: MeghMalhar - A National Photography Contest 2025

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence, has announced MeghMalhar: A Tribute to Rain & Rhythm, a national photography contest exploring the profound impact of India's monsoon.

Participants can submit entries capturing dramatic landscapes, cultural celebrations, and personal stories until August 31, 2025. Winners will be featured in an exhibition at KK Hebbar Gallery with prizes up to Rs. 50,000 awarded.

This initiative, supported by Youth Photographic Society Bengaluru and several cultural institutions, aims to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage and encourage artistic excellence.