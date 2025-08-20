The Global Triumph of 'Ne Zha 2': A Cultural and Box Office Phenomenon

Michelle Yeoh, an Oscar-winning actor, advocates for Hollywood's increased focus on Asian mythological stories, exemplified by the success of the film 'Ne Zha 2,' which has become the highest-grossing animated feature globally.

In an interview with Reuters, Yeoh compared these Asian mythical figures to Greek and Norse gods, emphasizing that understanding diverse cultural myths fosters appreciation and inclusivity.

'Ne Zha 2,' surpassing Pixar's 'Inside Out 2,' has driven its global box office to record-breaking heights, highlighting its universal, captivating storytelling as expressed by Yeoh.

