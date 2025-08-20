The Global Triumph of 'Ne Zha 2': A Cultural and Box Office Phenomenon
Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh highlights the significance of Asian mythology in global cinema, underscoring the impact of 'Ne Zha 2', now the highest-grossing animated film worldwide. Yeoh, part of its English voice cast, emphasizes the universal appeal of its storytelling beyond cultural origins.
In an interview with Reuters, Yeoh compared these Asian mythical figures to Greek and Norse gods, emphasizing that understanding diverse cultural myths fosters appreciation and inclusivity.
'Ne Zha 2,' surpassing Pixar's 'Inside Out 2,' has driven its global box office to record-breaking heights, highlighting its universal, captivating storytelling as expressed by Yeoh.
